Reminder – pedestrians and bikes on the sidewalk don’t mix

I recently encountered two young men peddling along the sidewalk on Holm Road.

When I suggested they ride on the street, as it’s not legal to ride on the sidewalk, they responded (rather vigorously) that it is perfectly okay for them to use the sidewalk and that I was “crazy” to suggest otherwise.

It would be useful if parents – and schools and the police – could remind young people not to bike on the sidewalks and that, except for designated multi-use trails such as the Seawalk, pedestrians and bikes don’t mix.

Dr. Darcy A. Mitchell

via email