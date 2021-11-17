Pumpkins for Polio event will result in approximately $25,000 for global polio eradication efforts

Rotary’s Todd Peachey was the auctioneer at the Pumpkins for Polio fundraising pumpkin carving and auction which raised more than $25,000 for the eradication of polio. hoto contributed One carved pumpkin gets the message across at the Pumpkins for Polio fundraising event put on by Rotary. Photo contributed It wasn’t just carving pumpkins at the Pumpkins for Polio fundraising event for polio eradication, it was also creating art like this First Nations-themed pumpkin by Greg Henderson. Photo contributed Rotarian Susie Moscovich helped raise funds for the eradication of polio at the Pumpkins for Polio fundraising event. Photo contributed From left: Pieter Koelemen, Kent Moeller and Tony Fantillo give a stirring rendition of the Pumpkin Song, a time-honoured tradition during the Pumpkins for Polio Rotary fundraiser. More than $25,000 was raised this year to help eradicate polio. See more on page 11. Photo contributed

Re.: Our AnnualPumpkins for Polio Auctions

Our fundraising activities for Polio eradication has been concluded for this year. We held two pumpkin auctions: our club auction was held at our regular Rotary meeting on Oct. 27 and the other, due to the COVID-19 situation, was held as an online public auction from Oct. 27- 30. The quality pumpkins were generously donated by Dan ludwig of Coastal Black Farms, Black Creek.

Our club pumpkin auction has been an annual event for many years. The Rotarians in our club carve or decorate pumpkins which are auctioned off by Rotarian Todd Peachey. This is a fun-filled event and bidding can be competitive, but always with lots of laughs and good spirit. This year, our club auction with donations raised approximately $6,000,which is quite astounding!

Our “Public” pumpkin auction again followed an ‘online format’ due the COVID-19 situation. We received wonderful support from various groups in promoting the online auction – the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce; local newspaper, the Campbell River Mirror, and our local radio stations, The Raven and The River. The pumpkins were carved or decorated by members of the Campbell River Arts Council. This year,the Arts Council added other pumpkin-themed art pieces including paintings and quilting – these pieces proved to be very popular. Councillor Ron Kerr and First Nations carver Greg Henderson also donated amazing items. Online bidding by the public was very active and Rotarians were pleased to learn that the online auction brought in over $2,000 in pumpkin purchases and donations!

The funds raised by our two auctions will be matched 2:1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and this will result in approximately $25,000 that will go towards global polio eradication efforts.

The Rotary Club of Campbell River has a history of giving generously to the global polio eradication program. Thanks are given to our Rotary members, contributing local artists, donors, and to the Campbell River community for supporting this worthy cause.

Co-chairs,

Pieter Koeleman,

Gary Mclelan

Campbell River