Pro-life movement each Wednesday in Campbell River

There is some confusion as to why there are people in front of the hospital and surrounding area each Wednesday morning as we do an “Awareness Campaign” for Pro-life.

We are there to inform people in Campbell River that there are no laws in Canada regarding abortion. We are not there to shame woman who have chosen the path of abortion rather, we are there to offer hope, encouragement and help for all woman. We have resources and want to let woman know about them no matter what circumstance they are in.

On May 28, 2019 Maxime Bernier Tweeted “We learned today there are over 20 cases of late abortions in Quebec even though the mother and baby are in good health. He also said that historically doctors in the province don’t want to do them for ethical reasons so the government pays for the mother to get the abortion in the US.” He also stated, “Do they believe that all these murders are morally defensible? A majority of Canadians accept abortion in the first few months of pregnancy but want legal limits in the third-trimester.” (https://twitter.com/maximebernier/status/1133402584734154757?lang=en)

Today, abortion is used as a “back-up” birth control method in more than 96% of instances. 33% of all reported abortions are repeat abortions. (https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/abortion/)

The National Post from February 12, 2013 states, “The fact is that Canada is the only nation in the Western world without any abortion law. It is perfectly legal in Canada to have or perform an abortion — for any reason, or no reason at all — at 20, 25, 30 or 35 weeks gestation. The article in the National post goes on to say, “Finally, the argument that the projected lifespan of a human being somehow dictates his or her value is one I find repulsive. This is nothing less than naked eugenics dressed up as “choice.” (https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jonathon-van-maren-the-rarity-of-late-term-abortions-is-not-an-argument-in-their-favour)

On September 2019, The Bridgehead reported that live abortions continue to happen in Canada and that there were 910 late term abortions that took place according to the CIHI report. On top of this number was another 150 babies born alive and left to die. (These statistics do not reflect all abortions in Canada in 2018 or 2019). (https://thebridgehead.ca/2019/09/23/in-canada-babies-are-born-alive-and-die-after-abortions-150-in-2018/)

We are there to encourage and celebrate mothers. We are there to advocate for the unborn who cannot speak for themselves. Sarah Terzo notes in her article that “Some studies show that preborn children begin to feel pain between 16-20 weeks, while other research has shown that babies in the womb may gain the ability to feel pain even earlier, around 8 weeks.” (https://www.liveaction.org/news/nurse-preborn-get-away-abortion/?fbclid=IwAR3hSNDQKzckdCuHcecvZZ73ORnIHB_6pXdPNlbAZkiwAgNOcsrzSChd7Zk)

According to studies between 2003 and 2005, 20 to 35 percent of babies born at 24 weeks of gestation survive, while 50 to 70 percent of babies born at 25 weeks, and more than 90 percent born at 26 to 27 weeks, survive. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5424630/)

Finally, Denise Mountenay notes that there are an “alarming mountain of studies proving induced abortion is linked to breast cancer, preterm births and mental health problems in the aftermath.” (https://togetherforlife.net/)

Science has come a long way since Roe v. Wade in 1973. We believe the right to life should not depend on whether the baby is inside the womb or outside the womb.

Christian McCay

Canadian Christian Lobby