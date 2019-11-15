OUR VIEW: Waiting for the future

Still waiting for your flying car? It looks like you’ll be waiting a lot longer than people in the 60s were predicting.
Throughout human history, we’ve had prophets predicting what the future will bring, whether that be the end of the world or, well, flying cars.
Most of the predictions have failed to come through for which we can all be thankful. Outside of a few zealots, it’s doubtful anyone was looking forward to the end of days.
Likewise, we should probably be pretty grateful for the lack of flying cars. Just think of all the other drivers you curse under your breath and then imagine them 1,000 feet in the air, trying to fly in a snowstorm, where a mistake is going to cost a lot more than a paint scratch.
Others though, dream of nanotechnology connecting our brains directly to computers, essentially having your iPhone in your head. Instant access to information would be great, and a phone call directly from your brain to someone else’s would be as close to telepathy as makes no difference.
But do you want your Twitter or Facebook feed unreeling in your head? How many photos of people’s breakfast, lunches and dinner can you take before you go insane?
Dreaming is a good thing, and technology has brought many benefits. But like predicting the end of the world, maybe we should ask about whether we really want these predictions to come true?
–Black Press