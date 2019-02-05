OUR VIEW: Touched a nerve

Well, it’s always interesting when you touch a nerve.

Last week, the editor of this publication posted on Facebook an editorial cartoon by our Opinion Page cartoonist, IRICE. It was the one of the polar vortex gripping all of the country except British Columbia. The caption referred to it being no wonder the rest of the country hates B.C. because while the country was in a deep freeze, a voice bubble from B.C. says, “Oooh look, cherry blossoms.”

Expecting people would get a laugh out of it, the editor posted the cartoon on the Mirror’s Facebook page and it took off! At last count, more than 800,000 people had seen the cartoon post. More than 130,000 “engaged” with the post. That’s downright viral! (Well not exactly, apparently and “official” viral post reaches 1.5 million people – still, it was pretty good)

Obviously touched a nerve. We do tend to be a bit braggy about our weather when the rest of the country is in the depths of a real winter. Meanwhile, just after posting that, the temperature “plummeted” on the coast.

But not really, there are places in Canada that would be happy to be -7 C!

