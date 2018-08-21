OUR VIEW: Thank-you Howie

The Howie Meeker Charity Golf Classic was held for the 30th time last weekend and tribute was paid to the namesake of the fundraiser for Campbell River Special Olympics.

Mayor Andy Adams told the post-golfing banquet and auction that Canadian cities don’t have the tradition of honouring people who contribute great things to a community by giving them the “key to the city.” But if they did, Meeker would definitely receive such an honour for the attention he has brought to the value of Special Olympics to people with intellectual disabilities as well as the thousands of dollars he has helped raise for Campbell River Special Olympics.

The 94-year-old Meeker has endeared himself to this community for his efforts and he has endeared himself doubly so to this community’s Special Olympians who love the man and consider him their friend, a reflection of the warmth and respect Meeker has shown these wonderful people.

Meeker has attended all 30 golf classics but, understandably, there is a need to let him step back a bit and North Island hockey product Clayton Stoner has stepped in to help, serving as co-host going forward. So, thanks are warranted for Stoner’s willingness to keep the flag flying for Special Olympics.

Of course, unending gratitude and respect is due to Meeker for his 30 years of support and willingness to stand up for inclusion and respect for all humans regardless of ability back lo those many years when it was not always so.

Thank-you Howie.