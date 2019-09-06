OUR VIEW: September is a time of new beginnings

Well, September is now upon us , the kids are back to school and, somehow, it always seems like a landmark date in the year.

Maybe because we all have the school year imprinted on our minds from all those childhood days, years and month spent tied to the academic calender. Whatever the reason, September still seems to be the beginning – or the end, depending on your point of view – of something. Many of our recreational activities switch from summer to fall. Play rehearsals begin. Music lessons start up. A new line up of sports to play await. A new season of television series begin.

So, at this time of new beginnings, take a moment to reflect on what’s important to you, what needs to be done and what could use your help.

Get out, get involved, take an interest in your community. It’s September.