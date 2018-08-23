OUR VIEW: Road safety paramount

Two young motorcyclists died in the Lower Mainland recently in crashes that occurred blocks from each other and just three days apart.

As family, friends and co-workers strive to comprehend, other road users can aim to learn from the deaths, and implement those learnings to help reduce future carnage.

Regardless of what is eventually determined to be the cause of these latest crashes – be it motorist error, a medical or mechanical incident, weather or something else – the fact is, too many who navigate the open road could do better when it comes to their safety and the safety of their fellow commuters. Speed limits and distracted-driving laws are too often ignored, as are commonsense guidelines concerning following distance and safe-passing practices.

Many drivers simply aren’t paying enough attention to those around them; and many motorcyclists aren’t doing their part to ensure they can be seen on the road. Wearing reflective gear is one easy way riders can boost their visibility, but not enough take the step.

While it’s too late to hope that this year’s death toll will be lower than years past, it’s not too late to make changes that can help reduce the odds of pushing the total even higher.

Previous story
Stop tying firefighters’ hands and let them get the job done
Next story
On the road to the front lines of the climate crisis

Just Posted

Campbell River store raises cash and supplies for Zeballos emergency workers

Event raises more than $600, along with shelves of food and bottled water

Outlook good in Zeballos, but higher winds could stoke fires across North Island

Firefighters to rappel into bluffs around Zeballos to plan ground attack

Residents identified new water source for rural area south of Campbell River

ADRRA will present findings at meeting in Oyster River on Aug. 29

Campbell River firm builds their biggest-ever boat: a $2.8 million yacht

Daigle Welding and Marine puts its finishing touches on deluxe fishing vessel

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Civil liberties group upset with B.C. city’s shopping cart ban proposal

Provincial body fires off letter to Vernon council

The Art of Elka Nowicka

Victoria artist uses layers of colour and glaze to create her paintings

WestJet cuts service due to revenue loss; Comox Valley Airport not affected

Despite cuts and changes to schedules on various routes within the country… Continue reading

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Phyllis Fleury has been looking for her son, Colten, since he was last seen in Prince George in May

Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

He called the party too ‘intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed’

Payroll, speculation tax top municipal agenda for B.C.

Property tax hikes loom as local politicians seek re-election

Government to take ‘entirely different approach’ to replace Phoenix pay system

The last federal budget included $16 million to search for an alternative to Phoenix

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Most Read

  • OUR VIEW: Road safety paramount

    Two young motorcyclists died in the Lower Mainland recently in crashes that…