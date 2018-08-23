OUR VIEW: Road safety paramount

Two young motorcyclists died in the Lower Mainland recently in crashes that occurred blocks from each other and just three days apart.

As family, friends and co-workers strive to comprehend, other road users can aim to learn from the deaths, and implement those learnings to help reduce future carnage.

Regardless of what is eventually determined to be the cause of these latest crashes – be it motorist error, a medical or mechanical incident, weather or something else – the fact is, too many who navigate the open road could do better when it comes to their safety and the safety of their fellow commuters. Speed limits and distracted-driving laws are too often ignored, as are commonsense guidelines concerning following distance and safe-passing practices.

Many drivers simply aren’t paying enough attention to those around them; and many motorcyclists aren’t doing their part to ensure they can be seen on the road. Wearing reflective gear is one easy way riders can boost their visibility, but not enough take the step.

While it’s too late to hope that this year’s death toll will be lower than years past, it’s not too late to make changes that can help reduce the odds of pushing the total even higher.