OUR VIEW: Nobody?

Friday’s nomination period for the Oct. 20 municipal election came and went with nobody stepping forward to oppose incumbent mayor Andy Adams.

Nobody?

Where are all those people who complain about being taxed to death and that Campbell River is the most taxed city on the Island, province, wherever? (It isn’t) Where are all those people who comment online at campbellrivermirror.com on any story to do with city hall saying we need to dump this mayor and council?

Where are the 76 per cent of respondents to our online poll asking “What do you want most out of the Oct. 20 municipal election?” who wanted either “Shake it up! A complete change of direction” (39 per cent) or “A little variety, please! Let’s do some things differently” (37 per cent)? Only 24 per cent of respondents chose “Steady as she goes! Continue the same way we’re going.”

Well, guess what, you’re probably going to get what only 24 per cent in this poll want.

There are also only four new people stepping forward to contest city council seats against five incumbents (and one of the new people is a former councillor).

Surely, someone has the gumption to stand up for what you believe? Even if you don’t believe you can win, you have an obligation to provoke discussion about the important issues.

Get up. Stand up. Somebody (although it’s too late now.)

