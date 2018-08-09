OUR VIEW: Maintain the vigilance

Well, we must surely be in the dog days of summer as blistering temperatures continue in the Campbell River area.

Thankfully, we have been spared the forest fires that have plagued much of the province these past two summers. But we’re as tinder dry as anywhere else and so we must continue to be vigilant and careful. That means no campfires, even if you think you are far enough away from trees. Also, don’t throw your lit cigarette butts out the window of your car. Too many small patches of burnt grass can be seen at the side of our highways.

This week we saw TimberWest close off its private timberlands to the public in order to control the fire danger.

But Vancouver Islanders love getting out in our natural areas. In order to keep doing that, we must be careful.

The City of Campbell River released some information on firesmart tips to reduce the risk of losing your home to wildfire. We printed it on pages 7 and 8. Read it over, make use of the tips.

We’ve been getting record high temperatures lately, it’s not the time to let our guard down.

