OUR VIEW: Help Campbell River’s students arrive safely at school

After one last hurrah this long weekend, summer fun will make way for back-to-school.
School is back in session in area schools, having started Tuesday, Sept. 6, and that means more children will be out walking and riding their bikes on our streets and sidewalks.
ICBC issued safety reminders this week in an effort to keep more B.C. kids safe this September. According to the insurance corporation, one child aged 5-18 is injured in a collision with a vehicle every day, on average, in British Columbia. On Vancouver Island, on average, two children walking or cycling are killed in crashes every year and one is injured every week. In school and playground zones, nine children are injured in collisions every year.
Motorists are reminded that 30-kilometres-per-hour speed limits are in effect in school zones every school day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and in playground zones, the 30km/h speed limits must be observed from dawn to dusk.
Distracted walking can be dangerous, too, reminds ICBC, and children should be taught to put away their phones or other electronic gadgets until they reach their destination.
Slowing down a little and being smart on the streets isn’t much to ask if it helps ensure our children get safely to school by first bell.
