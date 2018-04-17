OUR VIEW: Hello, Mr. Trudeau, a little leadership here

Well, British Columbia and Alberta are in a full blown war of words now, eh?

Alberta has introduced legislation that will allow it to cut off or restrict oil shipments to B.C., thereby forcing up already high prices in the coastal province.

How did this situation get to this stage? This is a border war more akin to the Balkans than the Canadian Rockies.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is retaliating in response to actions taken by B.C. Premier John Horgan. Horgan essentially fired the first shots in this dispute by attempting to stop the twinning of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline to Burnaby. He claims to be looking out for B.C.’s environmental interests and one can argue that given his electoral victory and coalition with the Green Party to ensure that victory, Horgan has a mandate to be aggressive on the environmental front. Kinder Morgan has become a lightning rod for environmental action in B.C. with protests and arrests at the company’s facilities in Burnaby.

Alberta feels it is being held as an economic hostage by B.C.’s attempts to block the pipeline expansion. These are Alberta jobs and the Alberta economy being put in jeopardy. Notley feels drastic action is warranted.

So, it’s environment versus jobs but that’s not all that’s at stake here. There are also constitutional and national unity implications at issue as well. Also the right of a province to look after its interests come into play. But this is the battleground for those who place environmental issues near the top of the priority list. It’s not going to be pretty and the resistance will be aggressive.

In B.C. and Alberta’s case, both sides feel the issues at stake transcend ideology. And both have powerful constituents to appease.

And what about the possibility that both jurisdictions have overstated their positions in the dispute. Are the consequences as dire as they claim?

Sounds like we need a mediator

This is not going to be the last time this kind of dispute flares up. The federal government better find a way to resolve it.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

Just Posted

Long service recognized, new recruits added to Campbell River Fire Department

City recognizes firefighters at recent ceremony at Maritime Heritage Centre

City of Campbell River hopes education will encourage compliance with new invasives bylaw

Series of articles throughout May to inform property on dealing with noxious weeds

Deadline approches for NIC scholarship applications

Record number of awards available for Campbell River students interested in attending NIC next year

Rotary Honours Concert celebrates the best of young performing artists

Rotary celebrated the best of the best young performers on Saturday evening… Continue reading

Winter Harbour: survival on edge of Vancouver Island

BIG READ: one of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Vancouver Island talent show Who’s Got Talent comes to a close

Nanaimo’s Gracie Hooper took home the $500 grand prize

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Most Read

  • OUR VIEW: Hello, Mr. Trudeau, a little leadership here

    Well, British Columbia and Alberta are in a full blown war of…