OUR VIEW: Enforcement may be only deterrent

Is there anything more infuriating than coming upon a pile of trash in the bush just off one of the myriad logging roads near Campbell River?

One of the first thoughts – after “yecchh, what a disgusting mess!” – is “why do people do this?”

Now, we all know why people do it: they’re lazy and don’t care about their environment. The argument is put forward that they’re too cheap to pay the tipping fee at the Campbell River Waste Management Centre (CRWMC) – a.k.a., the dump. But it’s got to be more than that because the effort and cost some people incur getting this material out to place where they chuck it is significant. Pay $10-$20 to unload it at the CRWMC. It’s got to be easier.

No, the individuals that do this just do not care for their natural environment. Why people do this is beyond most of our understanding but it’s done.

And to fix it? Who knows, significant arrests, fines, retribution. This issue annoys people enough that they’d be willing to see a concerted enforcement action and prosecution put into place.

