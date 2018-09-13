OUR VIEW: Election season officially upon us

The election season is in full swing, and the nomination period closes today.

As of yesterday at Mirror press time we don’t have a lot of surprises and still a couple of potential questions.

So far, only incumbent mayor Andy Adams has declared his candidacy for election as mayor. No opponent – so far. On council, we’ve had Coun. Larry Samson indicate he’s not running for re-election and we’ve had most of the other councillors standing for re-election and we’ve had one former councillor throw her hat in to return to the council table. Regional district-wise, we know that Jim Abram is standing for re-election for Area C (Discovery Islands – Mainland Inlets) and Ron Chapman has declared his candidacy for Area D. No word as of yesterday noon about incumbent Area D director Brenda Leigh.

The Campbell River Mirror has been publishing all the candidates’ introductory statements as we receive them – including school board candidates. All those press releases are also on our website, campbellrivermirror.com, in a special Municipal Election section (click “election” on the menu bar at the top of the page).

It is now up to the residents of the Campbell River area to educate themselves, and to make an informed decision as to who they want to form their next government.

With so many important issues in play, there’s no reason for voter apathy. It would be great to buck the trend, and see the majority of eligible voters actually make the effort to vote in 2018.