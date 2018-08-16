OUR VIEW: A great weekend

Well, what a weekend at Nunns Creek Park, eh?

In addition to the usual running of the always-fun Logger Sports – for the 51st year, no less – the Campbell River Salmon Festival welcomed a brand new event, the Campbell River Highland Gathering. Combined, the Logger Sports and Highland Gathering made for a double-powered, action-packed weekend. Congratulations to both volunteer organizing committees for putting on great shows.

The Logger Sports is a mainstay on Campbell River’s summer calendar and it runs like a well-oiled machine; like a highly-tuned chainsaw, for that matter. The Salmon Festival folks operate a professional event that’s always fun and well done.

And keeping in mind that this was its first-ever running, the Highland Gathering was a great show too. This is a welcome addition to Campbell River’s events line up. Hopefully, this will be an annual event – that’s the intent and there’s seems to be no reason it can’t be. Congratulations to Brian Shaw and his team for a successful launch.

Now, all we need to top it off is the challenge the Highland Gathering tossed out to the Logger Sports for a one-off, bare-knuckle-round tug-of-war. The loggers didn’t have the time for it this year but next year…