OUR VIEW: A great weekend

Well, what a weekend at Nunns Creek Park, eh?

In addition to the usual running of the always-fun Logger Sports – for the 51st year, no less – the Campbell River Salmon Festival welcomed a brand new event, the Campbell River Highland Gathering. Combined, the Logger Sports and Highland Gathering made for a double-powered, action-packed weekend. Congratulations to both volunteer organizing committees for putting on great shows.

The Logger Sports is a mainstay on Campbell River’s summer calendar and it runs like a well-oiled machine; like a highly-tuned chainsaw, for that matter. The Salmon Festival folks operate a professional event that’s always fun and well done.

RELATED: VIDEO: Speed, strength and determination on display at Campbell River Logger Sports

And keeping in mind that this was its first-ever running, the Highland Gathering was a great show too. This is a welcome addition to Campbell River’s events line up. Hopefully, this will be an annual event – that’s the intent and there’s seems to be no reason it can’t be. Congratulations to Brian Shaw and his team for a successful launch.

RELATED: VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Now, all we need to top it off is the challenge the Highland Gathering tossed out to the Logger Sports for a one-off, bare-knuckle-round tug-of-war. The loggers didn’t have the time for it this year but next year…

Previous story
Should we pay for after-hours watering restriction complaint monitoring?

Just Posted

UPDATED: East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

BC Wildfire Service says rolling debris on steep terrain poses danger to firefighters

Independent Investivations Office looking into Sayward crash

An incident in which a vehicle under RCMP scrutiny crashed near Sayward… Continue reading

Safety under scrutiny at Elk Falls following latest death

Campbell River Search and Rescue urges caution, but argues against new fences

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Strathcona Regional District looks at Gold River transport links

Study would be part of broader one looking at transport connections in remote areas

VIDEO: Sheer guts and determination make up the Heavy Games of the Campbell River Highland Gathering

A big component of any Highland Games event like the Campbell River… Continue reading

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Fredericton widow swears at Trudeau during condolence call

Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.

Most Read