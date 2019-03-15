Our paradise is being threatened

Thank you for posting photos of today’s student demonstrations around the globe.

On a Friday when so many students are striking for action on climate change, I want to raise this issue in Campbell River. We are so fortunate to live in such a wonderful place close to the ocean and with magnificent views of snow-capped mountains. This is paradise. But our paradise is being threatened as is every other place on the globe. Unless we band together and convince politicians as to what’s at stake, we will be part of the problem, and not part of the solution.

As a grandmother, I want to have some assurance that this beautiful planet will be preserved for my children and grandchildren. I’m also an optimist, so I believe something can still be done to secure a promising future for our young.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen activist, who started this movement #FridaysForFuture on Twitter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for inspiring others to march for climate change. I’m thankful that someone so young sees the forest for the trees and has become an inspiration for all of us.

I’m hoping this letter will spur those in our community—at school, at work and in home—to take action. I hope to join them by marching in a #FridaysForFuture demonstration in the near future.

Diana Stevan

