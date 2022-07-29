Sometimes situations arise where “thank you” is totally inadequate.

While out on the Willow Point Reef one Wednesday enjoying the exceptionally low tides, I slipped on seaweed resulting in a compound fracture of my wrist.

I am writing this letter in hopes that all the people involved in stabilizing my situation and getting me to the hospital will read this and know how immensely grateful I am to each and every one of you.

I have tried, unsuccessfully, to remember names but there are a few I will never forget.

First on the scene was a retired physiotherapist, Jaquie, who tended to me and stayed with me for quite awhile as my husband was calling 911.

Next was Emma, a nurse at our hospital, out on the reef with her family on her first day of vacation. She held me up, literally and figuratively, for a very long time. As my hand began to swell she was able to remove my rings using slimy bits of seaweed. These two women are Angels.

EMS arrived, then Trevor, a paramedic who eased the pain and kept me stable until the firefighters arrived with some kind of litter I never got to see. We were a considerable distance from shore. This team managed to transport me over rough, slippery, wet terrain with an incoming tide.

Everyone was compassionate, knowledgeable, professional and physically fit.

I am unable to find adequate words to express my thanks and appreciation to the entire team as well as those in Emerg, OR and on 3C.

I am home now and recovering in the care of my husband. I will be forever grateful.

Our community is in capable hands. We are extremely fortunate.

Once again, my heartfelt thanks to all of you.

Dawn Piché

Campbell River

