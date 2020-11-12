OPINION: Celebrate Biden’s win, then keep up the struggle

I woke up on Saturday and checked my phone, like I had every morning this week, expecting to see another headline about how close the American election is, and how Joe Biden was inching closer to victory.

However, the headline was different this time. “Biden Wins.” At once, a wave of elation washed over me, followed quickly by a feeling that though this is an amazing victory for those trying to make the world a better place there is still much work that needs to be done.

I know it was not our election, and that in Canada we get the privilege of sitting and watching the drama unfold without having a direct stake in the outcome, but the person in the oval office exemplifies the character of the United States, and by extension western culture.

For the last four years, that culture has been one of narcissism, nihilism and oppression, with no regard for human life, cultural diversity, or the environment in which we live.While we are separated by a border (that is closed right now due to the pandemic), we don’t have the same kinds of borders we once did with our neighbours to the south. Ideas flow easily across it, and spread without regard to the national identity of the people. The last four years showed good people that bad people exist. It woke millions of white people up to the reality that many Indigenous and Black people face every day. The division we can see south of the border is present here as well, and we have our own problems that we need to fix.

“Biden Wins” is a relief. It means that there is a chance we can fix the things that are plaguing us before it is too late. “Biden Wins” means that we’re going in to overtime, and that everything depends on how we do from here on out. Although Biden did win, over 70 million people voted against him. The United States and the west by extension are horribly divided and nowhere near being fixed. Western Canada is divided, with talks of succession gaining more and more ground. The Wet’suwet’en crisis is ongoing, as is the Mi’kmaq crisis on the other side of the country. Other First Nations groups are fighting against colonialism, including those at 1492 Land Back Lane in Ontario, and incidents of police violence against people are still going on. On top of that, we have the COVID-19 pandemic, which is hitting record case numbers across the country. All of this is playing out against the backdrop of the climate crisis.

These are scary times, but you can make real change right now. Help people, cooperate, share, look out for each other, stand up for each other, do things out of kindness and your respect for other human beings, not just for a profit, enjoy the weather, plant a tree, start a compost bin, support a local business, write to your local politician, sign a petition, protest, get out of your toxic social media bubble, speak to people who are different than you, volunteer, donate money, help people in need, learn a skill and work to better the world. We have more in common than differences. We can do it, Saturday’s news is proof that we can do it.

Biden won on Saturday, that is good news for the world. But it doesn’t mean that the bad news of the world has gone away. Today the world can breathe a sigh of relief, but tomorrow, we have to get back to work and make sure that Trumpism never comes back.

RELATED: Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Small group of volunteers clean up Campbell River beach


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Opinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

Operation Christmas Child is encouraging Campbell Riverites to pick up shoe boxes from local churches or dollars stores and help them provide gifts for children in developing countries again this year. Photo submitted
Despite pandemic, Operation Christmas Child Campbell River is still on

Shoe box drop off week happens Nov. 16-22 this year

A smaller Remembrance Day 2020 ceremony was held in Campbell River Nov. 11 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. Mayor Andy Adams laid a wreath on behalf of the City of Campbell River. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Campbell River Remembrance Day ceremony held under COVID-19 precautions

Fewer official participants; social distancing and other safety measures in place

This Kestrel Ridge home in Kelowna is one of the prize homes in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery. A Campbell River couple won the grand prize and gets a choice of this home or one of six others or cash. Dream Lottery website
Campbell River couple wins dream home lottery

A couple of Campbell River residents have hit the jackpot by winning… Continue reading

Crews attended a fire at the Rod and Reel Resort on Nov. 9, 2020. File Photo by Mike Chouinard, Campbell River Mirror
Resort cabin near Campbell River burns down

One injured in incident

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

A special Tree of Life pendant that ‘Rose’ purchased during a sabbatical to Victoria. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island woman warns of scams on dating sites from personal experience

Rose gets her $1,500 back, but most aren’t as fortunate

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

Most Read