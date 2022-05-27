Now is not the time to be spending $789 million on a new museum – letter

Filed for publication with the Mirror

Dear Michele Babchuk, MLA, North Island,

I am writing to you to voice my displeasure at the projected $789 million cost of the new BC Museum. The cost is deplorable and as most construction projects go (and that this isn’t scheduled for completion until at least 2030), the cost will most likely be much more than projected.

I’m frustrated at the cost of this project when we are dealing with many financial issues in British Columbia that are not limited to, but include the following: increased housing prices, increased fuel prices, increased food costs, financial issues within the school system and a broken health care system in which I work.

I know that you pride yourself on being “a dedicated advocate for BC schools” as is stated on your Legislative Assembly of BC web page but wish you to advocate for the cancellation of this funding for a new BC museum and push for more funding for schools and healthcare at this challenging time for both systems.

Now is not the time to be spending $789 million on a new museum that does not benefit the majority of the B.C. population. When you are part of a party that was voted in as a majority government in 2020, you should be listening to the outcry of the people of the province.

Brad Ruff, RN BSN

Campbell River

Campbell RiverRoyal BC Museum