Nothing but praise for everyone in the health services: letter

Over the past several months there has been a lot of criticism, at a variety of locations across the province, of the ambulance service as well as the Health Services.

It seems that negative reporting generally gets more media attention than positive. A recent experience that my wife and I had in these areas was a very positive one.

I recently had to phone for an ambulance for my wife. Within minutes of making the call, a fire truck and ambulance arrived at our home and my wife was transported to the emergency department at our hospital. She was immediately admitted into emergency, where a variety of tests were performed and then remained overnight in the ICU, where further tests were done.

We have nothing but praise for everyone that was involved. The service was excellent and my wife also enjoyed the meals at the hospital

Terry Hluska

Campbell River

Campbell RiverHealthcare