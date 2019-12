The editorial on the Montreal Massacre was right next to a political cartoon with an item on Trudeau’s check list “pretend to promise ban on military style assault rifles.”

Yes, it has been 30 years since the massacre and there is still no ban on the type of weapon that was used.

Less than a month after a gunman killed 50 people In a rampage New Zealand banned most semi automatic and military style assault weapons.

What’s Canada’s excuse?

Gloria Heisterman