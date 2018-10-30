Much as I hate to agree with Tom Fletcher…

I am writing in regard to the article that was in the paper on Wednesday, written by your reporter whose name I have forgotten (DAVE’S DIGS: Quit scapegoating vulnerable people who are pressing for change, Oct. 26).

I thought it was well written, and I was glad to see him take a swing at Tom Fletcher. I could swing away at Fletcher all day. He invites it, in fact he makes his living writing the same tired old right wing rhetoric that is designed to stir the pot and get young reporters hot under the collar.

As much as I hate to though, I am going to side with Fletcher on one point that he made. When he spoke of the indigenous or Native, or First Nations, or Indian (Whatever they are calling themselves this month) woman who was playing the “you stole our land card.” Is anyone else getting tired of that old song? The reporter defended the woman like a chivalrous young man should, but before he attacks the European settlers of Canada, calling them land thieves, should there not be some mention of people throughout the history of this planet “stealing land.”

How about that little speck of a nation on the other side of the ocean…England? At one time the British Empire consumed 75 per cent of the planet. They didn’t buy or negotiate the countries that they overtook, they just marched in and said here we are to take over your country, now be a good man and make me some tea.

It has been going on since the beginning of time, and the natives aren’t so innocent either. The Haidas used to bring war canoes down from their islands to ours to capture native slaves. It might not be right, but it is the way we humans interact with one another. So what we have now is a bunch of indigenous people complaining about getting their land stolen hundreds of years ago, and they will never stop complaining and we will never stop throwing money at them for the sins of our past, because we are too weak and guilt ridden to do anything else.

James Anderson

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The conquest of rural B.C. nears completion

Just Posted

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public’s help following Sunday morning incident

Gender equity closer on Vancouver Island councils

Islanders elected 42 per cent women to their councils this fall.

Campbell River residents mull over options in proportional representation referendum

Electoral reform supporters hold public forum to answer residents’ questions

Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

“I want to leave” Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Most Read