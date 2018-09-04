Moral obligation

In a country like Canada, espousing what Canadians espouse, it shouldn’t have come to a legal ruling.

It’s been observed that a measure of legality is not the same thing as a measure of morality.

A recent decision by the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal of the class-action lawsuit against the government on behalf of disabled Canadian veterans – championed by the White Rock-based Equitas Society – is likely on the same basis as the BC Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the same case last December. Namely, that courts can only enforce actual legislation.

That’s a triumph of legalese, and, no doubt, considered a victory by Department of Justice lawyers who have been arguing that Canada owes “no duty of care” to its disabled veterans.

But is it a victory for Canada, and for the young men and women – often sacrificing life and limb – who have served their country selflessly for generations? Can any of us look in a mirror and truly say we owe those injured in the service of our country’s democratic ideals no duty of care? There was no doubt for politicians in the aftermath of the bloodbath of the First World War that we owed disabled veterans something. That’s when the Pension Act was brought into law, providing disability pensions for veterans for close to nine decades afterwards.

Then, in 2005, the Martin government introduced the New Veterans Charter – embraced by the Harper government the next year – replacing pensions with lump-sum payments. If it was supposed to be a new deal for veterans, it was a bad one – something that is hard not to see as a cost-cutting measure instituted by our leaders comfortably remote from combat zones.

During the 2015 election campaign, current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pensions ought to be reinstated. The same year, the House of Commons unanimously endorsed a resolution calling on the government to establish a “moral covenant” to provide compensation and support services to disabled veterans.

But these were words, not laws.

Equitas vows to continue the battle to establish a duty of care and reinstate disabled veterans pensions. Perhaps, in time, they will sway public opinion to such an extent that politicians can no longer retreat behind legal excuses.

Previous story
Smokers, stop tossing your cigarette butts negligently

Just Posted

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares on island east of Campbell River

Wildfire on East Redonda Island burning inside ecological reserve

Fire breaks out on East Redonda Island

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a 200 ha. fire east of Campbell… Continue reading

Tremain two-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion

After missing a year rehabilitating a broken arm, Campbell River’s Leah Tremain… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm split pre-season pair with Delta

Team now looking to make final changes for regular season opener

Campbell River Museum fires up steam donkey

The Museum at Campbell River fired up its steam donkey on Labour… Continue reading

Campbell River Museum fires up steam donkey

The Museum at Campbell River fired up its steam donkey on Labour… Continue reading

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Most Read