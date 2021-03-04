Fewer than 2,500 Campbell River residents headed to the polls to elect a replacement for new MLA Michele Babchuk on city council. Black Press File Photo

Fewer than 2,500 Campbell River residents headed to the polls to elect a replacement for new MLA Michele Babchuk on city council. Black Press File Photo

MIKE’S MUSINGS: I’m not disappointed in you very often, Campbell River

Keep complaining about decisions instead of deciding who makes them and see how that works out

I’m usually pretty proud of Campbell Riverites and how they step up to the plate when things need to get done.

Whether it’s supporting a GoFundMe campaign for a family that lost their home in a fire, coming together to help a local non-profit do critical work within the community or volunteering to clear snow off sidewalks and driveways of people who can’t do it themselves, the people of this community regularly make me proud to call this place home.

I’ve always been confident that people here will do the right thing when it matters.

But I’m sorry to say that confidence was shaken this past weekend.

It’s been about four months since Michele Babchuk was elected to the provincial legislature. It’s been about three months since the announcement of when and how she would be replaced on Campbell River City Council. It’s been about six weeks since the Mirror started covering the candidates who were vying to replace her, finding out where they stood on the matters that mean the most to the community. We ran at least a dozen stories in our pages and online about who these people are and hosted a two-hour live forum one night that was available to watch whenever you wanted for a couple of weeks leading up to election day. There were 50 hours of in-person voting over five days, and everyone who wanted to could have voted by mail if they preferred that option.

And only 8.6 per cent of those who could have voted bothered to put in the minuscule amount of effort required to do so.

I popped into the Community Centre one afternoon last week to cast my vote and was through the doors, had my ballot filled out and counted and was back at my vehicle in under four minutes. It could have been even easier than that if I’d wanted it to be, because I could have voted weeks earlier in my underwear at home if I’d asked the city to send a ballot to my house.

I would have worn pants on my way back to the mailbox, probably.

In any case, I just don’t understand how there are seemingly thousands of people in this community who constantly complain about the decisions made around council chambers who didn’t bother to have their voice heard when they were given the opportunity.

I was optimistic when there were eight candidates who put their name forward for just one open seat.

I thought that people were going to finally be engaged.

I wasn’t under any delusion that three quarters of eligible voters were going to show up en masse and cast a ballot. Byelections have, historically, smaller turnouts than general elections. But the 2018 general election saw a quarter of voters come out to vote. The one before that saw more than a third.

More than one candidate who didn’t win a seat in 2014 received more votes in that election than the total number that were cast last weekend altogether.

This has to change.

The municipal government is the level that has the most direct and immediate impact on your everyday life. Pay attention to what they’re doing and whether the decisions they make are steering the community toward the future you want for it.

Otherwise, we’ll end up with a community you don’t like, and it’ll be your own fault for not putting in four minutes of “effort” once every few years to put people in charge who represented the future you wanted.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High time to move fish farms on land

Just Posted

Greg Janicki (left), owner of Dogwood Pet Mart rasied $410 this year for the Campbell River SPCA’s Loonies for Love fundraiser which he presented to Stephanie Arkwright, branch manager of the BCSPCA – Campbell River Community Animal Centre. Photo contributed
Pandemic doesn’t stop annual Loonies for Love SPCA fundraiser

Fundraising has been a bit challenging over the past year, but the… Continue reading

NIC Engineering student Johnny Marshall lowers a prototype oyster grow-out system into the ocean for testing in Campbell River. Photo courtesy NIC
NIC partners with Cortes shellfish company on oyster research

Study and testing hoping to mitigate the impacts of warming oceans on oyster mortality

The intersection at Dogwood Street and 13th Avenue, next to the No. 1 Firehall, will see some improvements over the next six weeks or so, according to the city. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Intersection improvements coming to Dogwood and 13th Avenue

Expect delays for up to six weeks once work begins, city says

Oyster River fire has responded to 56 calls so far in 2021. Photo courtesy Oyster River Fire Department
Oyster River Fire averaged one call per day in busy February

One weekend saw 12 calls for service from crew

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

Comox Valley RCMP had access to 20 Street blocked off between Cousins and Choquette avenues as they conducted a raid of a house on the block. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley RCMP raid Courtenay problem house, several arrests made

Comox Valley RCMP conducted a raid of a problem house on 20th… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from Saanich grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Most Read