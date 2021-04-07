Many thanks to a stranger – letter

Yesterday (April 1), I experienced a random act of kindness by someone I don’t know. The lovely gesture was very much appreciated during these challenging pandemic days.

As we so often we hear stories about people acting in negative ways towards others, I wanted to write and thank the unknown driver, ahead of me in the Starbucks drive-through, who paid for my tea. It was such a lovely surprise, reminding me of the age-old phrase ‘the kindness of strangers’ and how heart-warming it is to have such an experience.

Many thanks to my stranger!

Nancy Bell

Campbell River

