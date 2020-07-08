Logging on the B.C. coast is sustainable if a decent land base is preserved

Re: B.C.’s forest management practices operate at a deficit (C.R. Mirror June 17 and online June 11)

Mr. Cooley obviously has no knowledge of logging or forestry, past or present. His obvious desire to ride bicycles through a beautiful, healthy forest is just great, however, the “blight” of logging patches of his nirvana upsets him greatly.

There is room for both cycling and logging in our forests but logging is far and above the largest financial contributor to our local economy. Well paid jobs spread all over Vancouver Island need a steady land base on which to operate. Work always trumps play.

Low-intensity patch cuts (as done on Quadra Island) seem the best way to achieve sharing, as long as special interest groups, such as cyclists, don’t get greedy and want it all.

Incidentally, the “selective” logging of railways and donkeys that he references were brutal clearcuts. The Comox Logging Co. yarded 2,500-foot circles around wooden spar trees and left any partial circles to contractors. The second growth he wants protected grew up despite this. Island Timber by Richard S. Mackie is one of the best historical books on local logging.

Today’s logging on the B.C. coast is sustainable if a decent land base is preserved. Old growth that is protected should include all the second growth in our vast network of parks, trees that will never be logging.

Arne Liseth

Quadra Island

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sheer incompetence involved in cruise ship terminal approval
Next story
‘I hope you receive more empathy, respect and kindness than you showed my friend’

Just Posted

Two Campbell River artists take residency at Walter Morgan Studio

Writer Libby King and sculptor Orland Hansen to use studio space this summer

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

In a remote forest, on North Vancouver Island, music, dance, sacred fires and full moon celebrations have been underway since a couple of weeks to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges

Police believe he may be living on central Vancouver Island but also has a history in the Cariboo region

Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

New students encouraged to take part in virtual sessions, webinars, video tours starting this summer

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Saanich junior hockey team drops Braves name, First Nations logo

Club moves on after 53-years with First Nations logo

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

One piper piping during the pandemic

Tribute to health care workers reaches the 100th performance

Most Read