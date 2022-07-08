Local business went above and beyond

Good afternoon, this is long overdue but I am hopeful that you are able to redirect this story to someone that can recognize one of your local businesses for their outstanding work last August.

My family and I (myself, wife, three young kids) camp on the North island every summer, spending a lot of time in the backcountry. In August 2021, while on an adventure with the family we experienced two flat tires in the middle of nowhere. Stuck with little direction to turn, we made our way to a forestry camp (Vernon Camp) where the staff of HD Logging were fantastic. They did all they could to get us back up and running, even just for the night.

Owner Kevin Monteith of HD Logging contacted David Dahl at Associated Tire in Campbell River. When presented with the dilemma of needing tires for my truck, which was not the same as the forestry vehicles, David got to work on finding two spares for me. David arrived to the Vernon camp the following morning with two spare tires and a willingness to help out a family in need. He changed the tires for me and got my truck back into condition to head back home to Victoria. I offered to David the ability to pay his shop when I arrived in Campbell River, however he declined. He said he hoped that if anyone came upon a family in need that they would do the same. He took no payment and wished me well in getting me and my family home safe.

I have since returned to Campbell River and ordered a full set of tires from David and his crew at Associated Tire. Even when paying for the new tires I offered to pay for the spares and David’s time. He again politely declined and thanked me for the business. The least I could do was to drive from Victoria to Campbell River to support a local business, especially one that pays it forward with a sense of community and kindness.

Everyone from the area of Campbell River, HD Logging and Associated Tire, deserve a huge thank you and public recognition for the kindness they showed to me and my family.

Please ensure if you have any community awards or recognition spaces that these people get the kind of applause that is deserved.

Jon Cawsey

Campbell River