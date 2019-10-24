Local advocacy groups dismayed by city not proceeding with plastic bag ban

Local advocacy and environmental groups Council of Canadians Campbell River chapter; Citizens for Quality Health Care, and Sierra Club Quadra Island chapter reacted with anger and disappointment to the recent decision by the City of Campbell River not to move forward with the banning of single-use plastic bags.

“City won’t pursue bylaw regulating plastic bags” read the headlines in the Sept. 25 edition of the Campbell River Mirror. That article is to date the only communication these groups have had on the decision made by Campbell River City Council.

A year ago, our groups urged the city to consider a single-use plastic bag ban and we offered to work with the city to help bring it about. We hosted a well attended public forum ‘Getting Beyond Single Use Plastic’ in April; we compiled a list of B.C. communities who had initiated or were considering such a plastic bag ban, and forwarded it to the city. We also developed a questionnaire for local businesses so that City Council could learn more about what such a ban would mean to them.

We now learn that City Council did not prioritize the issue in any way and city staff were hamstrung – unable to do anything but add a few comments to the list of communities banning plastic bags. We were asked to poll businesses as staff did not have the go ahead to do so. We were about to spend days taking the questionnaire to businesses when we were blindsided by this recent announcement that the city would not proceed with a plastic bag ban.

Months ago, we expressed an interest in addressing the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC) on this matter and, to date, we have not been given the process or opportunity to do so. After being shuffled between various City environmental staff and getting wrong or no information on how we could help move things along faster, we discovered a month ago that there was a Clean BC Plastics Action plan consultation paper and so we submitted our ideas to the Province. Again, with no communications to us from the city, we found out that a city staff report on the plastic bag ban had gone to City Council; was quickly forwarded to the EAC, and just as quickly went back to City Council with a recommendation that the city not proceed with banning single-use plastic bags. The reason given was that the city would be “avoiding symbolic gestures of little meaningful impact” as banning plastic bags and other plastics was a Provincial/Federal government responsibility. The city then approved these recommendations and submitted them to the Province as feedback from Campbell River to the Clean BC Plastics Action plan.

To this date, we still have not received any communication from City Council or City Hall staff on their decision and we are dismayed at the apparent dismissal of our attempts to partner with the city. We request that you get back to us about how your process works so that we may prepare for the next time we have an issue to discuss.

While banning single-use plastic bags, straws, cups, etc. might seem like an insignificant step to some, it is actually an important start – something that is needed and has been embraced by other jurisdictions. Whether there will be a ban at the federal level is unknown and what the B.C. government will decide to do is also unknown – so cities need to be leaders in this matter. With a growing number of provinces and B.C. communities passing bylaws banning single-use plastics; with some cities declaring that we are in a climate emergency, and with young people locally and elsewhere demanding that our city do more to contribute to stemming climate change, our city gets a failing grade on environment. Our city gets a non-green ‘F’ for its unwillingness to take a stance against pollution caused by single-use plastic; for three times voting against Campbell River becoming a Blue Community; for their lack of action on the city’s use of glyphosate, and for lack of a tree bylaw. Our city continues to endorse a local LNG export plant; has declared support for companies running polluting open net fish farms, and dismissed concerns about the proposed composting plant by people living near the facility.

It’s high time for a change from this kind of dinosaur thinking. Environmental action offers opportunities to make Campbell River a cleaner, more desirable modern city. Dinosaurs get buried in the past. Campbell River should move with the times or advertise itself as ‘Fossil Capital Of The World’!

Regards,

Richard Hagensen

On behalf of:

Council of Canadians Campbell River chapter

Citizens for Quality Health Care

Sierra Club Quadra Island chapter

Previous story
Electoral reform now

Just Posted

Familiar battle fought in North Island-Powell River

North Island–Powell River stays NDP as Blaney returns to Ottawa

Campbell River Italian Cultural Society chooses hospice for annual picnic donation

Miracle Beach event is the club’s major fundraiser each year, raising almost $30K in 22 years

Bottles stolen from Campbell River Judo Club

Non-profit uses recycling to pay for athlete travel expenses

Remembering Mulidzas–Curtis Wilson

Community reflects on the impact of one of its best after his sudden death this weekend

Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Blaney will remain MP in North Island-Powell River riding

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

The Liberal government bought the existing pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

In the news: Cannabis, cucumbers and feral cats

Alberta to table its first budget this week

Most Read