Letter writers need to educate themselves on how liberal democracy works – letter

LETTERS

After reading the letters to the editor on March 2, I think it behooves writers and editors on a newspaper to educate people on how a liberal democracy works by suggesting they read at least John Stuart Mills’ On Liberty and maybe the French Declaration On The Rights of Man because, frankly, the writers do not have a clue as to what they are writing about.

Your liberty ends when you impede mine and you simply cannot pass disease on and block streets in the name of your individual freedom. Marc Kitteringham was on the right track and should be encouraged to continue.

June Macnab

Campbell River

Previous story
It would be nice to have a calm and respectful conversation with the opposing side
Next story
CAMERON: What freedom truly looks like

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP questioned Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser (pictured) about ‘extreme delays’ in processing visa and permanent resident applications. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Constituents ‘frustrated’ with immigration backlogs — MP Rachel Blaney

Campbell River fire crews attended three RV fires last month. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Crews respond to three RV fires in Campbell River in February

A temporary road will be constructed on an undeveloped road allowance (in red) between Twillingate Road and Nebraska Drive, to connect sections of Willow Creek Road, in an effort to relieve traffic congestion caused by Highway 19A. Map from OpenStreetMap.
Campbell River city council approves temporary road to alleviate traffic during sewer upgrades

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a desperate save in the first period of Game 4 against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni overtime winner ties Storm-Bombers VIJHL playoff series at two