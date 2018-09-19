Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

​To the editor:

As a resident of Burnaby, the murder of Marrisa Shen was quite upsetting.

Our quiet neighbourhood has forever changed, and the fear still lingers.

​Politics will not bring back the life of Marrisa Shen, but it may provide justice.

No matter what political affiliation people side with, one thing is clear: the murderer should be punished.

​The accused is identified as a Syrian refugee that arrived in Vancouver, not long ago. This piece of information, may strike people in a sort of negativity. The idea that a Syrian refugee may have something to do in such a heinous crime, might reflect badly on other refugees.

People may place the blame on refugees collectively, or point a finger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for bringing refugees in to Canada.

​However, this is unfair. This crime was committed by the murderer alone: this person took away a life, and they should be punished. Their actions should not be a representation of the actions of anyone else. There is no one to blame except the person who orchestrated the cowardly murder against this innocent child.

​Canada’s greatest asset is its multiculturalism and ethnic diversity. The welcoming of people of all walks of life is important in our collective identity.

Shania Kumar

Burnaby, B.C.

