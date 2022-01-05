LETTER: We’ll Make It Through

LETTERS

I just wanted to say how much this piece resonated with me from beginning to end. I often think how people today can’t handle any sacrifice or challenge. We’ve had it too good for too long and no one wants to give up a thing. Any sacrifice is an infringement. And it’s often about the “me” not the “we”. This pandemic has really shown the community members who band together to do the right thing for everyone and those who dig in to take care of themselves … or so they think. Re we know clearly not getting the vaccine has huge risks but alas we hear this story again and again to no avail to another very sick person or death which was totally preventable. I digress …

We’ll make it through this pandemic just as past generations made it through their big challenging event.

We too as many I know will do the right things and stay positive and we’ll come out the other side one day. In the meantime I am so thankful for so many things and people in our lives.

It’s really the little things that make up a good life. And we will continue to enjoy what we can and modify as necessary.

Cheers Alistair! Way to hopefully help many others look to the positives and bigger picture!

Myriah Foort

P.S. I often enjoy and resonate with your pieces. It’s great to have this voice in Campbell River helping people stop to see the big picture. Much is right in this community and much to be thankful for.

We are lucky to live in this amazing community.

Luckily many feel the same.

Campbell River has a big heart!

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Thank you to the majority of people doing what we need to do
Next story
When setting New Year’s resolutions, listen to Yoda

Just Posted

Students registered for in-person classes at North Island College who need to study from home are being told to reach out to instructors, or book appointments with advisors. . Photo submitted
North Island College staying the course for back-to-school plans

Power outages on the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are proving difficult to remedy. BC Hydro outages map
Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos affecting 1,600

The first baby of the year in Campbell River came into the world at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo submitted by Island Health
Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.

Danny Ramadan is a featured guest speaker at the 2022 North Island Writers Conference. Photo submitted
North Island Writers Conference returns in virtual format for 2022