LETTER – Thank you, hospital board, for voting against the water features

Dear editor,

I would like to thank the hospital board for voting against the proposed water features.

On Feb. 7, as a member of the public, I gave a 10-minute presentation in opposition to the $212,000 water feature proposal as a commemorative item for the new hospitals in Comox and Campbell River. My reason against it was that it was far too much taxpayer money for a decorative item that does not advance the objectives stated on the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District’s website, “to enhance quality of care for patients, especially elderly and Aboriginal populations.”

My message was clear; the hospitals do not need extravagant water features, what they do need is MORE ACUTE CARE BEDS! I presented data I had analysed from 460 days of capacity rates from the Campbell River hospital and 425 days of the Courtenay hospital. I found that the hospitals are running, on average, at 114 per cent and 113 per cent capacity, meaning, on any given day 32 people are treated in hallways, common rooms, and storage rooms in the brand new hospitals. My elderly mother was one of them, she suffered immeasurably in hallways and a common room with no call bell and little privacy. I also presented a chart that clearly illustrated, via monthly averages, that the purported “flu season” is 330 days of the year with consistently high rates, month after month.

I am pleased to report that the board was very compassionate, kind and understanding and although it was very difficult, emotionally, for me to present my concerns, because hospital overcrowding affects me on a personal level, it was well worth the effort and they voted against the water features and discussed other more prudent options.

Because of my positive experience presenting to the hospital board, I would like to encourage the public to engage with their regional directors, mayors and councillors for any concerns having to do with hospital overcrowding. After all, hundreds of us have had the demoralizing and dehumanizing experience of being treated in hallways, common rooms and nooks, in our beautiful new hospitals.

Liza Schmalcel,

Union Bay

Previous story
MIKE’S MUSINGS: ‘Common courtesy’ is maybe not so common

Just Posted

Former CSWM director presses on for waste-to-energy option

Rod Nichol appears as delegate at board meeting in Campbell River

Dissenter from group of scientific experts calls foul on DFO, says effects of fish farm virus ‘extremely uncertain’

Too much unknown about PRV’s effects on wild stocks, says John Werring

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ seized by Campbell River RCMP in search

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Rotary’s Dancing Tapas supports wheelchair campaign

Campbell River event on March 16 will benefit people in Ukraine

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

UPDATE: Horseshoe Bay sailings now expected to resume as winds die down

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay were unable to dock after damage to adjacent marina

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Armed robber flees with cash from Tim Hortons on Vancouver Island

Crime happened on Thursday night at Nanaimo North Town Centre location

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Most Read