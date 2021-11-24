Letter: B.C. government must match Feds on nature

It’s high time to implement solutions to these crises

LETTERS

Between floods, wildfires and growing concern for salmon in decline, it’s been a tough year here in B.C.

We’ve all seen how climate change and accelerating species extinction threatens both ourselves and the nature around us.

It’s high time to implement solutions to these crises.

One of these solutions lies right under our nose: protecting B.C.’s world-renowned forests, grasslands, mountains, and rivers in Indigenous-led protected areas and provincial parks.

There is ample scientific evidence that protecting more land — particularly, 25 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030 — is a key way we can address negative environmental impacts that British Columbians face today. Indigenous Peoples have been caring for their lands and waters since time immemorial, ensuring that high biological diversity persists in their territories for generations to come.

A number of Indigenous-led conservation projects are already underway that — with support from the B.C. government — could support nature, the economy, and our health while upholding cultural and spiritual values.

The long-standing Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) proposal from the Kaska Dena, for example, would add four per cent to B.C.’s current protected area land base of 15.5 per cent — bridging nearly half the gap between what is protected, and what should be protected.

This is why I urge the B.C. government to take climate change and species extinction seriously by promising to protect 25 per cent of its land base by 2025. The time to take action is now.

– David Heath

Climate changeLetters

Previous story
B.C.’s mental health crisis is bad and getting worse

Just Posted

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

A red dress hangs on the side of the Campbell River highway. Awareness of the disproportionate number of indigenous women who are victims of violence is part of the 16 days of activism. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence begin November 25

Junior hockey players and their parents protesting outside Strathcona Regional District (SRD) offices in downtown Campbell River on the afternoon of Nov. 22. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Minor hockey players and parents protest SRD office to support striking staff

Volunteers install a new bridge on Lower Lost Frog Trail in Snowden Forest on Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Cycle club volunteers work to improve Snowden Trail