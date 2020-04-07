Keep it up British Columbia, we’re in this together

I start my day sitting down at my computer and looking out the window to the street.

My black Hyundai Sonata is parked in front of my house. It’s not going to work today but I am – out of my home.

I’m still in my first week of working at home and still developing a pattern for this new way of working in the COVID-19 pandemic. At least I’m still working and I am extremely grateful for that. More than half of our office has been laid off as the business life of the community collapses, a victim of the attempt to stop the pandemic in its tracks. The remaining employees have had our hours reduced by 20 per cent, essentially one day a week.

The remaining employees are also scattered around the community working from home. I’ve converted my adult son’s former bedroom into my home office. This is the reality of the pandemic. I’ve barely been out of the house since Thursday – a 15-minute walk here, a puttering about the back garden there. It’s so tempting to head off to our abundant natural areas to get some air. It’s easy to find a place where you won’t run into anybody around here. We’re lucky that way.

But I’ve resisted the temptation to do that. We have to get on top of this pandemic and the sooner the better. So we all need to do our part. It doesn’t help that it’s now time to renew my fishing licence for the year. I’d love nothing better than to head out to a lake and dangle a hook for hours on end. And I will probably end up doing so at some point. I’ll find a secluded spot.

But I’m staying in as much as I can. I’ve re-dedicated myself to my guitar playing. I’ve signed up for a couple online courses. Okay, a few online courses – my interest in things has always been bigger than my capacity to actually do the learning. Depending on how long this self-isolation goes on, I may come out of this with the equivalent of another degree.

Readers of this space may be happy to note that I’ve included a couple of writing courses.

Is that cheering I hear?

So, here I’ll sit, my family and I cocooned in our little house. It’s hard to describe the times we are going through. Crazy is the best way. I watch how our society and the world’s society handles the situation.

RELATED: Not to become bored the game plan for COVID-19

It may be unjustified but I feel a small degree of pride in hearing that British Columbia is doing pretty well comparatively.

“Well” is a subjective word and may mean more along the lines of “not doing as badly as many other places.” But British Columbians are taking measures that mean the pandemic is not ravaging us as badly as other spots. We could do better but our willingness to work communally for the greater good is serving us well.

I think a lot about this. It appears that we are pulling together on this better than other jurisdictions. And by no means am I saying we’re doing as well as we should or could be.

But, on the whole, the data extolled daily by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reflects the actions that we are taking as individuals are having a positive influence on the data. There, how’s that for a “measured” response?

RELATED: Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

We have a traditional willingness to work more cooperatively in this part of the country. It’s the socialist streak we have in us, I’m sure. So, keep it up. Do your part.

And here’s to the workers who are keeping us healthy, keeping our shelves stocked, keeping the basic needs and services of the community going. A tip of the hat to all of those people on the front line of the pandemic.

Thanks for your dedication, your effort and your skill.

RELATED: Canadian cities grapple over whether to give more room to pedestrians to spread out

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Coronavirus

Most Read