Jocelyn’s Jottings: When the pop culture reference goes over your head

There is a bit of generation gap here at the office.

I’m 25, Alistair is late 50s and Mike is late 30s.

Sometimes that makes for shared pop culture references that I haven’t heard of before. To be fair I was also sheltered from pop culture as a child, so I miss even the 90s references.

But Mike has taken it upon himself to assume I don’t know what he and Alistair are talking about and inform me of the references.

Yesterday he was singing “She drives me crazy” in an odd, high-pitched, boy-band type voice, which is out of character, Mike doesn’t do pop music usually.

And so I was introduced to the Fine Young Cannibals.

I’m not better off knowing this song exists, though I will now understand the reference…

Thursday morning, Mike said “You are the wind beneath my wings,” before immediately turning to me and saying something like “you don’t know that reference either do you.”

And so I was introduced to Bette Midler and the song You are the Wind Beneath my Wings, which I am assuming has been played at many, many, many weddings.

Again, not 100 per cent sure that I am better off after hearing this song.

Not ten minutes later Alistair says “I’m not trying to be the Cliff Clavin…” And Mike once again looks at me, “You know, the character from Cheers.”

Cheers I have heard of and never watched. But now I have another way to call someone a know-it all. Seems like Mike is the Cliff Clavin in this scenario.

Working in the newsroom is a constant learning experience. On Wednesday I learned that the RCMP has vessels that are basically floating detachments that serve the islands in the area. I also learned that sea otters can grow up to six feet long.

As demonstrated, my co-workers also take the time to inform me on their pop culture references that are beyond my years, usually in order to tease me, and they never miss the chance to make fun of me for being a lazy, entitled millennial.

The generation gap is real over here at the Mirror. But I think it is an added benefit. How else would I learn about popular culture before my time as well as weird sports references? And how would Mike know about any of the performers at the young/hip music festivals that are coming up?

Learning one new thing a day seems like it should be an achievement, but, as it turns out, that new fun fact isn’t necessarily useful…

Previous story
Congratulations to the Campbell River Storm

Just Posted

Campbell River hotels contribute over $400,000 to city tourism fund in 2017

Campbell River had the highest hotel occupancy percentage in the province in 2017 at 75.4 per cent

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Man arrested after wielding knife in alleged liquor robbery in Nanaimo

Incident happened Wednesday, April 4, at Occidental Hotel Liquor Store

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Most Read

  • Jocelyn’s Jottings: When the pop culture reference goes over your head

    There is a bit of generation gap here at the office. I’m…