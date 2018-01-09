Jocelyn’s Jottings: New Year’s resolutions

As I sit here, cold and recovering from a post-holiday sugar crash, I’m looking at the year ahead and planning things to look forward to, planning things to work towards.

Last year I went to Ottawa to visit my cousin, I went to Alberta to visit my best friends and I went to Mexico for a friends wedding.

Looking at my bank account, this year needs to be less extravagent when it comes to travel. But just thinking about that makes my inner gypsy soul that battles wanderlust every day, sad and unmotivated.

However, one of my resolutions is to plan more exciting stay-cations. Luckily Vancouver Island has many places to explore, interesting people to meet and craft beers to try.

I’m already planning a trip to Tofino (I haven’t been yet, oops) and my co-workers have told me that I will love Telegraph Cove.

I want to see waterfalls and beautiful views and listen to amazing music. I also want to camp by lakes that are good for swimming.

Where is your favourite place to visit on the Island? I’m looking for recommendations.

I’ve also resolved to bike 500 km this year. To some that will seem like a lot, to others that will seem like nothing. To give you a little bit of perspective, from my house to the office is 10 km. And a round trip from my house, through Beaver Lodge and down the ERT road is around 25 km.

If the weather holds out this summer it should be easy peasy, otherwise I will have to learn to like biking in the rain.

Where are your favourite bike trails?

Along the same lines of spending less money on travel is saving more money so that I can travel again in 2019. I’m starting small. I’ve resolved to make more of an effort to pack a lunch every day instead of buying one. The rule is to only eat out when I have lunch dates with friends.

So far not so good. But I did make egg salad last week specifically to take for lunch, that is an improvement since I usually only bring leftovers.

What are your favourite things to make and pack from lunch?

On the work side of things I’ve resolved to grow our Campbell River Mirror Instagram account and to make more videos to go along with my stories.

So let’s recap, apparently it is going to be a year of local road trips, bike rides, sandwhiches and good photos.

Hopefully when I write my ‘look back’ column at the end of 2018 I can say just that.

What are your hopes and dreams for this year?

