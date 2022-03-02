It would be nice to have a calm and respectful conversation with the opposing side

I would like to respond to the two letters by Macdonald and Cliffe.

I totally agree that we have big problems in this country and they are not be addressed and it would be nice to have a calm and respectful conversation with the opposing side. But is is difficult when that is done by shouting, screaming, being called names and death threats to our officials .

The convoy has divided our country and even our families, including mine. We have to have a peace treaty so we can even talk. We need to bring the intensity down and talk respectfully to each other.

To equate Trudeau to Hitler is wrong. Trudeau is a elected official. We just had an election. We are in crazy times, the last time was WW2. Check out the rules during that time for lack of freedom and the rules of the 1918 flu epidemic. Sometimes we have to withdraw our freedoms to get to a better place. Canada was not the only country to embark on these rules.

Yes, there are two very opposing views right now. Lets talk, not yell and come to a solution.

Diane Brown

Campbell River

