To Minister Doug Donaldson and Minister George Heyman:

The adjacent photo was taken this summer from the boundary line of Strathcona Park. On one side of the logging road is old-growth park and on the other side of the road is destruction. On one side, the forest sequesters carbon, makes its own climate, holds moisture in the ground, supports groundwater, headwaters, rivers, ecosystems. On the other side, it is trashed.

On one side the park is oversubscribed with tourists, many from abroad, come to see ‘Beautiful BC’; on the other side nothing but ghastly ugliness, greed run rampant. It is beyond time to protect our forests and in particular any remaining old-growth. This thought is brought to you every day, with all the scientific backing and passion that people can muster. Yet still the government fails to act.

Well our resources are rapidly vanishing and climate change will not allow the regrowth of forests as we knew them. Time is running out. Maybe our epitaph as a human race will be that we saw the end coming and yet still we failed to act.

Please, please, please, take action to show that you at least acknowledge the bind we are in. Stop logging old-growth, stop exporting raw logs, promote secondary manufacture and tourism, and protect our watersheds, our salmon and the communities which depend on them.

Amanda Vaughan,

Black Creek