Is the ‘inconvenience’ of a reusable coffee mug worth all that CO2?

Every year the world uses approximately 500 billion disposable plastic cups each year, and 16 billion of that is paper cups alone.

Seeing as there are 7.8 billion people in the world, this means that the average amount of disposable cups used per person per year is approximately 64 cups per person. Is bringing a reusable mug so much of an inconvenience that it justifies using 64 cups average per person per year?

However, some places fill a disposable cup first then pour the coffee into your reusable mug, making a reusable mug pointless. With paper straws being such a hot topic and completely biodegradable, you might think “oh well, these are paper cups so they must be biodegradable as well.”

Well this is not the case. These cups may be paper cups, however, they have a plastic coating on the inside of their cups to help the paper not absorb the liquid inside. Because of this plastic inside of the cups, recycling plants do not take these cups and just send them to the landfill.

So how much does Campbell River contribute? Based on what I saw from stores I went to and cups I counted, we use about 50 cups in 10 minutes; (if we don’t count the cups sold through the drive-throughs and only count coffee shops). Not only do these cups cause problems with the plastic inside but CO2 is needed when the cups are being made and shipped.

According to a study done by Starbucks in April of 2000, it’s estimated that 0.24 lbs of CO2 is made per paper cup. Seeing as there’s 16 billion of those cups in the landfill, that makes 3.84 billion lbs of CO2 produced per year just for paper cups.

Now, using the 50 cups in 10 minutes in Campbell River, this means in one day we create approximately 576 lbs of CO2 per day off these cups that are only paper and not counting drive-throughs either (I counted a day as eight hours seeming the 50 cup average wouldn’t be the same at night).

In conclusion, is your daily coffee worth all this? Next time just take an extra minute and bring a reusable mug to start helping make a difference; remember doing something good and simple can make a big difference.

Brenton Thompson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Time served at a bonus

Just Posted

How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

We’re looking for your photos and/or video of what you’re getting up to in the snow today!

Ferry cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 16

We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available

Campbell River schools closed Thursday

SD72 takes unusual step of making announcement Wednesday night

Winter storm warning now in effect for Island’s east coast

Environment Canada issues new weather warning late Wednesday afternoon

SNOW UPDATE: North Island College closing for the afternoon but Campbell River schools remain open

SD72 parents can come pick up their children if they want to bring them home

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Island winter storms good news for Mount Washington

The resort received 46cm within the last 24 hours, for a total snowbase of 130 cm.

Artists hired to help in skull reconstruction in B.C. cold cases

3D-print of unidentified skull found in Chilliwack among 14 sent to New York Academy of the Arts

Most Read