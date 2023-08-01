Is the city going full lock, stock, and barrel on bow ban in city limits?

LETTERS

Filed for publication with the Mirror

Re: Amendment to Campbell River firearms regulations will ban use of bows (CR Mirror)

I am against the current bylaw amendment as it is written now. There has not been proper consultation with the public, or any common sense thought process given toward the issue. It seems almost like this amendment is trying to be snuck into existence.

You (the city) received one complaint from a population of approximately 40,000 regarding the possible misuse of a bow and arrow (operating on hearsay) and you want to proceed to restrict the entire city of Campbell River populace over said incident.

How does this make any sense?

We own bows and have trained our 4 children within our yard, proper use and “Discharge” of said devices, without ever having an incident. Apart from your perhaps slightly Liberal approach to dealing with the mentioned incident above (thinking that restricting the law abiders will somehow stop the criminals), does this new restriction have a clause to omit the current archery range in it which, according to your maps, falls within the restriction zone or are you going full lock, stock, and barrel on the good people of Campbell River?

Your Disappointed citizen,

Scott Lindstrom

Campbell River

Campbell River

