I would encourage others to take action like Liza whenever an issue comes up

In response to Liza Schmalcel letter Feb. 15.

Lisa, thank you for your letter in the Mirror, and thank you for presenting to the hospital board your concerns on behalf of the community. I have done the same over the hospital heliport. ‎I also found the board members to be attentive and appreciative of my concerns.

The majority of my presentation to the hospital board was dispelling statements told to them by the project managers. To my frustration, after my presentation the managers again dispelled my concerns to the hospital board: “We have dealt with that”, “Transport Canada changed the rules on us recently “, “The emergency landing sites no longer exist”.

Many of our elected officials on the hospital board chose to cling on to these statements because the alternative was much less desirable.

The North Island Hospital Project was a P3 Project. The sales pitch of this type of project was less money up front and when project is completed, it has to stay as is for the next 30 years. Once construction on a P3 project has begun, to change anything is incredibly expensive and complicated. Once the project is completed, it is almost impossible.

To add to the problem, the performance and bonuses for the project managers were measured by budget and schedule. The end product was of low priority. It was in their best interest to push forward, deny or hide any inadequacies or deficiencies throughout the construction process.

I am, like you, against a water fountain at the new hospitals. One of my biggest frustrations was some of our elected officials spending all their efforts self-congratulating themselves, instead of managing inadequacies arising during the project. I feel these overpriced water fountains were an extension of their self-congradulating. Totally unnecessary, and in my opinion, off putting.

You brought to the public that our beautiful new hospitals are already over capacity. Good for you. I brought up the incredibly expensive rooftop heliports are only 60 per cent useable by day and 10 per cent useable by night. Limited to less then two per cent of all types of helicopters. This is because of the poor and hazardous design, no other reason.

I would like to encourage others to take action like Liza whenever an issue comes up. Communicating with our elected officials and the public is how we hold them accountable. In turn, it gives them the opportunity to respond with leadership.

Sean Smyth

Previous story
Apologised to and then insulted

Just Posted

Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming

Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Healthier snacks coming to City of Campbell River facilities

City in the process of replacing high-sugar and high-fat snacks and beverages in vending machines

Families learn to navigate the perils of the Internet

Speaker talks to Campbell River kids, parents about staying safe in a social media world

‘Priceless’ hat stolen from Indigenous art store in Campbell River during break-in

Ernie Smith, co-owner of Awatin Aboriginal Art, looking for help in recovering stolen hat

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Parksville council won’t ban single-use plastic bags

Politicians vote 6-1 against proposed bylaw

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Most Read