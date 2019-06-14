I should have this column on standby after all my job moves.

I must be moving on, but the paper will stay

It’s not you, Campbell River, it’s me. No, really, here I go again with my break-up column.

I’ve written these more times than I care to remember because I’ve moved on so many times. I’m sure some people left in my wake think, “There’s something shifty about that guy.”

It’s true. Not shifty in a bad way, but I do keep shifting myself from job to job, while songs like the Stones’ “Before They Make Me Run” or Supertramp’s “Goodbye, Stranger” inevitably run through my brain.

Anyway, yes, I must be moving on. In this case, it’s not far, just down the road, as I’ll be making a pretty lateral move, doing pretty much the same job as I’m doing for another week here, only for the Comox Valley Record.

For me, it’s much closer as I live just outside Courtenay. As much I find the commute along Highway 19A very scenic, the novelty wears off day after day.

I’ll be glad to spend less on gas and less time in my car.

I’ll miss the staff here. They’re great folks, and I’ll no doubt see them from time to time. I have had some fun.

I even stepped smack dab into the middle of a few controversies, though I won’t bother to re-live those here.

These controversies, though, stress the importance of a community paper, to give people a voice and, more importantly, provide some context.

Social media can do the former for better or worse, but it’s absolutely awful at the latter. Part of our job is sifting through the rumour mill, and it’s only gotten harder in the digital age.

Sure, innuendo has always been a part of life in any town, but social media has amplified the noise.

This job entails knowing when it’s time to follow up on a story or take a pass. I wrote a column about six months ago regarding the problems of anonymous sources and how they should be used only sparingly – for example, when a person’s safety or livelihood may be at stake.

More often, it’s simply a request from people who want to churn things up but don’t have the stomach to do so in public. When that happens, as happened about six months ago (thus prompting the column), we in the newsroom have to ask ourselves why someone wants anonymity.

Honestly, there’s already enough contempt and duplicity online, especially in the Twitterverse, or Clutterverse, as I call it. We don’t need to add to it.

Whether it’s in Campbell River or beyond, the newspaper can play a role in trying to further dialogue and present information we at least try to verify.

It’s not always easy, and in my last newspaper break-up column, I pointed out to the RCMP, local government and other authorities that they need to work with us now more than ever, especially when it’s easier than ever to spread actual “fake news.” (Hmm, maybe people should think twice about sharing those memes on Facebook before checking the source.)

So, goodbye, Campbell River, it’s been nice…. I will be moving on, but the paper will still be here, and while the end product might look like the work of a handful of people, it really represents the efforts of an entire community, and that means you.

Don’t take it for granted.

Previous story
This is our generation’s opportunity to create an industry for B.C.: LNG Alliance

Just Posted

Pickup truck smashes into tree, damaging Campbell River home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

As sea levels rise, Campbell River considers raised buildings and roads, extended breakwaters

City planning for one-metre sea level rise by 2100 amid human-caused climate change

‘Not alone in the world’: Campbell River Art Gallery unveils second half of Syrian art exhibition

Afternoon of Syrian food and music taking place on Saturday

Campbell River Air Cadets celebrate their year at Ceremonial Review

363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron hands out its annual awards

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Most Read