Homalco First Nation unequivocally supports Campbell River supportive living project

We all know the need for supporting housing in Campbell River is great. We also know that property values do not decrease when supportive housing moves into neighbourhoods.

Proximity to well-managed affordable housing becomes a community asset. Affordable housing does not negatively impact crime rates. Further, because the project receives public funding, stringent building standards and management practices are undertaken.

The residents of the proposed new building will be selected through an application process, have access to 24/7 social supports and are already residents of this community. Creating opportunities to increase equity within the community should be celebrated, rather than further stigmatized.

Affordable housing benefits everyone and many of us have been working very hard to increase housing investment in our community after years of under-investments that have negatively impacted our community. Homalco is just beginning to plan for supportive housing in our community.

Campbell River has an incredibly low vacancy rate. Some of our citizens are sometimes at risk of becoming homeless. Current numbers are likely an underestimation due to COVID-19. A safe, secure and affordable place to call home is a basic human need for all of us.

Through a series of public engagements with residents of Campbell River in 2019, we heard that there is a lack of low-income housing, a lack of diverse housing options and a need for higher density and greater affordability. This supportive housing project meets some of those needs identified by Campbell River residents.

Again, affordable housing is a basic human right. Dozens of community organizations, housing non-profits and other indigenous groups within the Strathcona region have been working towards meeting this need and we unequivocally support the building and process of the supportive housing project at 580 Dogwood Street in Campbell River.

Darren Blaney,

Chief, Homalco First Nation

