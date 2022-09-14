Good Samaritans gave visit to Campbell River a memorable ending

Every cloud has a silver lining, especially when you are 86-years-old and you suffer a bad fall in the Campbell River Museum parking lot….on your shoulder, and you can’t get up!

Along comes (a complete stranger) Sara, who heard my cries, and she and another (man) helper, who just appeared, were able to get me to my feet.

The story doesn’t end there. Sara drove us (my wife and I) to the nearby hospital in my car (I could not drive) and looked after our little dog Molly for the next 1.5 hrs while we were in hospital. She returned Molly to us afterwards.

I just want to express my profound thanks to Sara for what she did, and also to the (strong) gentleman who got me to my feet. This was a memorable ending to our visit to Campbell River (from Qualicum Beach).

John and Ingrid Raw,

Qualicum Beach

