Good Samaritans gave visit to Campbell River a memorable ending

LETTERS

Every cloud has a silver lining, especially when you are 86-years-old and you suffer a bad fall in the Campbell River Museum parking lot….on your shoulder, and you can’t get up!

Along comes (a complete stranger) Sara, who heard my cries, and she and another (man) helper, who just appeared, were able to get me to my feet.

The story doesn’t end there. Sara drove us (my wife and I) to the nearby hospital in my car (I could not drive) and looked after our little dog Molly for the next 1.5 hrs while we were in hospital. She returned Molly to us afterwards.

I just want to express my profound thanks to Sara for what she did, and also to the (strong) gentleman who got me to my feet. This was a memorable ending to our visit to Campbell River (from Qualicum Beach).

John and Ingrid Raw,

Qualicum Beach

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Candidates: thank-you for stepping forward

Just Posted

The Rotary Seawalk's most recent phase was part of the Rockland Road roundabout upgrade. Photo By Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
How a narrow strip of land become one of the most admired waterfronts on Vancouver Island

Greenways Land Trust Food Security Coordinator Callie Bouchard prepares one of the LUSH Valley-partnered Good Food Boxes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Food delivery box partnership boosts food security in Campbell River, Comox Valley

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

RCMP
Suspicious circumstances, Cortes protestors, long weekend checks and more keep Quadra Island RCMP busy