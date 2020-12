A recent editorial stated that one in 25 Canadians who is diagnosed with COVID-19 will die from this virus.

The figure was for closed cases, in which the patient is considered to no longer have COVID-19, or did not survive. It did not include the number of active COVID-19 cases.

When all cases are calculated, the COVID-19 death rate in Canada is 2.85 per cent, according to statistics from the federal government.

Black Press apologizes for the confusion.