Fly tying lessons done for now, I’m going fishing

Also a few tips on what’s working right now on the local lakes

Mirror fishing columnist Don Daniels says that getting away from shore, by whatever means you like, will lead to greater success on the local lakes right now. Photo by Don Daniels

For the past number of years, I’ve been gathering people of all ages together to learn the basics of tying a fishing fly.

This year I had three sessions at the Campbell River library and we finished last Sunday.

The first group met at the Seniors Centre and we had 14 people who attended.

Here in Campbell River we live in the fishing zone and I found the people moving here from other provinces are interested in fly fishing who get satisfaction from catching a fish with a fly they have made themselves.

But it’s not just about teaching for me. I also get to learn from the people who have sat down and learned the basic steps to making a fly.It’s also really gratifying to see that seniors (both ladies and men) and children can sit together and concentrate on tying a fly pattern that will catch fish.

Generations coming together.

When we get together materials are supplied at no charge and when we spend a few hours of basic instruction and then the participants can advance at their own speed.

Dennis King, a long time resident of Campbell River, has come out to the sessions and he has a number of fishing related stories that I will pass on later in the year. I start the fly tying for beginners in late January and times and dates and location will be announced.

But for now, I’m taking a break to focus on actually fishing.

The weather is getting warmer and the campers are getting out with some areas still closed and the roads can be lumpy, so take care when heading out.

In mid March, lake water temperature was around 10 degrees and the warmer weather will attract swimmers to the lakes for swimming but it’s early and the water is still cold.

Shore fishing using worms is working but I find to get out a few more yards will improve fishing for you.

While we are waiting for the bug hatch to happen (and it will), those using spinning gear are getting fish.

Since I fly fish I was trying to guess what the trout were feeding on and I changed to a Tom Thumb fly and I hooked into a small rainbow trout on a sinking line.

One fun thing about fishing when things slow down is that those fishing beside you are willing to tell some stories. One guy told me to fish only at 2 p.m. as the hatchery feeds the fish at that time of day. Someone else had told me that Echo Lake has small trout about two inches and he noticed the small fish close to shore. Yes there are small fish close to shore but they are stickleback minnows and trout love to feed on them.

I get a chance to fish the local lakes and will report as information comes available, so watch this space for updates. You can fly fish local lakes from shore but you need waders to get in deeper water or use a belly boat or pontoon boat to get around. I know people use kayaks to fish out of but it’s not my cup of tea.

Now is the time to fish the stump farm. More on that next week.