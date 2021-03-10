Fisheries minister did not fulfill her mandate with Discovery Islands’ decision

LETTERS

When elected politicians make decisions, I don’t expect to always like the decision but I do expect them to make the decision in accordance with the mandate that has been bestowed to them and that due process be followed.

If the elected official fails to follow her mandate and proper due process then all affected parties are fully entitled to have a judicial review of the decision.

When Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan made her decision to close the Discovery Islands fish farms, she chose to ignore the ministerial direction that was given her by Prime Minister Trudeau. Minister Jordan in a post announcement interview with SeaWestNews agreed that science took a back seat to “social licence” when she made her decision on the Discovery Islands fish farms.

The ministerial direction that was given to Minister Jordan was a Mandate Letter that she received on Dec. 13, 2019 and it highlighted objectives and how she was to conduct her ministry. (This Mandate Letter can be easily found online by searching for “Bernadette Jordan Mandate Letter”) You will find no reference to “social licence” in this Mandate Letter.

The following are some exact quotes from Minister Jordan’s Mandate Letter: “It is also your responsibility to substantively engage with Canadians, civil society and stakeholders, including businesses of all sizes, organized labour, the broader public sector and the not-for-profit and charitable sectors. You must be proactive in ensuring that a broad array of voices provides you with advice, in both official languages, from every region of the country.”

“We are committed to evidence-based decision-making that takes into consideration the impacts of policies on all Canadians and fully defends the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. You will apply Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) in the decisions that you make.”

“Use good scientific evidence and traditional Indigenous knowledge when making decisions affecting fish stocks and ecosystem management.”

“Work with the province of British Columbia and Indigenous communities to create a responsible plan to transition from open net-pen salmon farming in coastal British Columbia waters by 2025 and begin work to introduce Canada’s first-ever Aquaculture Act.”

In making her decision, Minister Jordan did not conduct her ministry in accordance with her mandated instructions. She did not follow due process. There was not even an attempt at due process. She did not substantively engage or use evidence-based decision making or ensure a broad array of voices provided her with advice. Nor did she use good scientific evidence or have a responsible plan to transition. She chose to ignore all of these ministerial requirements.

It appears that she feels the rules do not apply to her. Instead she chose to invoke some “social licence.” I expect better from our government and so do all the hard working tax paying people affected by this uninformed decision.

Given that Minister Jordan obviously did not follow the requirements of her mandate and that she admitted that science took a back seat to social licence then yes, a judicial review of this decision is definitely warranted.

It appears to me that her “social licence” was a purely political decision.

Dale Van Male

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Helping a 97-year-old man get his COVID vaccination appointment

Just Posted

RCMP impounded this trailer on March 8 for Motor Vehicle Act violations. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Traffic enforcement helps keep dangerous vehicles off the road

Trailer with blown out tire and no insurance towed from Campbell River ferry terminal

Lorill Vining and Tara Mellstrom pose for a photograph sporting beaded lanyards strapped to their masks. Supplied photo.
Campbell River teachers make beaded lanyards to secure masks and feed homeless

Loril Vining and Tara Mellstrom’s customized and stylish lanyards raise money for Campbell River charity

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

Sandowne Elementary students were among a number of Campbell River schools that sent messages of support to the RCMP. Photo contributed
Campbell River students send messages of support to first responders

Campbell River first responders started receiving heartwarming messages of support and thanks… Continue reading

Paul and Marion Bauer pose for a picture at the shipyard in Campbell River where their boat was getting repaired. The couple who set sail from Germany in 2017 to circumnavigate the globe, found their plans altered after the pandemic struck in 2020.
An unexpected anchor: German couple sailing the world find refuge on Vancouver Island

Highlights of their sailing around the world journey includes – a global pandemic, a boat damage and being turned away at ports

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)
VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Transient brothers give Greater Victoria residents a show

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Most Read