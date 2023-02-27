Fish farm decision ‘outright stupid’ – letter

LETTERS

The decision by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (on order from the prime minister) to close down 15 salmon farms on B.C.’s coast is likely the most inappropriate, scientifically unjustified and outright stupid thing the department and the federal government as a whole has ever done to First Nations and other coastal communities in B.C.

And John Horgan and the NDP have been all too happy sitting on the sidelines doing nothing, despite Mr. Horgan having been instrumental in establishing most of the current regulatory regime for salmon farming in B.C.

Odd Grydeland

Former President of the BC Salmon Farmers Association

Campbell RiverFish Farms

