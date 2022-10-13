Exemplary care provided by the Campbell River Hospital

Filed for publication with the Mirror

I have lived in Campbell River for numerous years and have not had to use Campbell River Hospital for anything other than some lab tests.

However, over the past several months I have had the misfortune to require the services of several different departments of the hospital.

My experiences with the doctors, nurses, LPNs, and support staff have been exemplary! In the different areas of the hospital, I have had very professional, friendly, and caring staff who have worked extremely hard, and I might add, well above the call of duty to ensure I am comfortable and well looked after.

I am aware that all employees should act as I have described above. However, in many businesses and service industries the result of COVID–19, and lack of employees has meant a decrease in these attributes. I realize the various unions associated with all hospital workers are presenting the difficult situations these workers are facing, but the Campbell River Hospital employees have risen above these concerns and deserve praise for the excellent care they provide.

Please pass along my sincere thanks for everything the dedicated, caring staff do for all the patients at Campbell River Hospital.

John W. Spry,

Campbell River

