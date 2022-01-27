Enough is enough! Settle the Strathcona Gardens strike

In my opinion at this time under the present circumstances enough is enough.

It is time for both sides to quit the rhetoric and get Strathcona Gardens open to the user groups both on the ice and in the pool.

I have been involved since the facility opened in 1971-72 as a hockey player, a coach, president of minor hockey, and as a member of the Strathcona Gardens Commission. In that time there has only been three work stoppages, the longest being for three days. This present dispute is now going into its third month.

The top priority at this time is to get the current contract settled. I’m extremely appalled that the Sr. Human Resources Manager has had a wage increase of 48.39 per cent over two years and that that person is directly involved in the current labour dispute. To hold the CRMH Association, pool wellness users, and the seniors from using the facilities is totally unacceptable.

The economic benefits alone from the CRMH Association tournaments during this time of COVID would definitely benefit the local hotels, motels, and restaurants.

The City of Campbell River funds the facility to 84-87 per cent of the total budget. It’s time that the five city officials on the board, who were elected to lead on our behalf do just that! Lead. I think it is incumbent that our city take over the running of this facility.

It is time for the elected officials to review the Strathcona Regional District’s Mission, Vision, and Values as stated on their website.

I repeat again, this labour dispute needs to be resolved ASAP.

Les Ready

Campbell River